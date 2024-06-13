Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,351 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.82% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTN. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:MNTN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

