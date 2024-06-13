Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading 3% Higher

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 233,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,197,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Everi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 12.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

