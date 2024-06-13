Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $437.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

