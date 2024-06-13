Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down to $41.39

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $39.53. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 4,201 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

Ferrovial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

