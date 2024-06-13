Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FITBI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.5879 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

