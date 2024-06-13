Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Stock Position Trimmed by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FITBO stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

