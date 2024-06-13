FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $921.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock valued at $155,648. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

