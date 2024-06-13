First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

