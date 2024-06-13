First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

