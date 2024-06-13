Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 10,291 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Report on Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.