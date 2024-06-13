Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 10,183 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $327,892.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

