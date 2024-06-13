FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Up 4.5%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.46. 1,202,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,020,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FMC by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.