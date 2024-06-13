Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Lessened by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,246 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 3.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.52% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $68,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.