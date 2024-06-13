GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. GDS accounts for 1.9% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GDS worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 2,902.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $749,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of GDS by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

