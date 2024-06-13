GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.