GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Argus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEV. Melius initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.14. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

