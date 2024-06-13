Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.43% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 48.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 386,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 126,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 590,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Generation Asia I Acquisition stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

