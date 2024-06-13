Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) EVP Faye Feller Sells 287,900 Shares of Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Geron Stock Performance
Shares of GERN stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.43.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
