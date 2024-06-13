Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) EVP Faye Feller Sells 287,900 Shares of Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

