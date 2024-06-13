Global Gp Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $502,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,685.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.05 per share, with a total value of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00.

NYSE GLP opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.36. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

