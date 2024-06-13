Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.28. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.