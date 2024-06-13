Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.76

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.76 and last traded at $152.35, with a volume of 51404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Globant by 16.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.