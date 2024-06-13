Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $747.60 million, a PE ratio of 325.78 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 396,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

