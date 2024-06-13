Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $31.75

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $30.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $464.45 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

