Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Grupo Simec stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $464.45 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

