Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) CEO Purchases $58,515.60 in Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at $45,113,528.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guild Price Performance

GHLD opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $932.37 million, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

