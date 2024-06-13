Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 417,464 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 417,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

