Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 612,595 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 612,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,852,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 4.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Fomento Económico Mexicano as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.96.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

