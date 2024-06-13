Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059,523 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.65% of Sonos worth $34,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,005 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.