Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,934 shares during the period. Sotera Health accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of Sotera Health worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Down 1.2 %

SHC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.