Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $57.76 Million Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the period. OPENLANE makes up about 3.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 3.61% of OPENLANE worth $57,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 729.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KAR opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.