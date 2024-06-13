Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $67.50 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,400 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 3.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.31% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $67,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

