Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,362 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Bath & Body Works worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

