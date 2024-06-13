Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 292,266 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 291.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 134,598 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQSP opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,880,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,953,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,019,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,293 shares of company stock worth $21,982,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

