Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 211,097 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,097 shares during the period. LivaNova accounts for about 1.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of LivaNova worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 301,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $52.81 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

