Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Takes $5.78 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 209.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brunswick by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

