HCEP Management Ltd Buys New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 1.1% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

EDU opened at $76.47 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

