HCEP Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

HCEP Management Ltd cut its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,253 shares during the quarter. Agora comprises 0.4% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HCEP Management Ltd owned 0.64% of Agora worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Agora by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

About Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

