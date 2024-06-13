HCEP Management Ltd Has $60.60 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

HCEP Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,190 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance makes up 12.6% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HCEP Management Ltd owned about 0.78% of Full Truck Alliance worth $60,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after acquiring an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,400,000 after buying an additional 1,340,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $64,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

