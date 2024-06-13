HCEP Management Ltd Invests $219,000 in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

HCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Qifu Technology accounts for about 0.0% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

