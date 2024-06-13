HCEP Management Ltd Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Gaotu Techedu accounts for approximately 0.8% of HCEP Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HCEP Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.03. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

