HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the period. HCM Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.82% of HCM Acquisition worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

