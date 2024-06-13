Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Shopify worth $263,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

