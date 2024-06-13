Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 942,392 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,392 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.95% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $117,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $63,935,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,659,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,234,000 after purchasing an additional 731,652 shares during the period.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EDU opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.