Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $214.83 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $214,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,844,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.