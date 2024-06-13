Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $292.95 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,952,277 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.65% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $292,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.53%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

