Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $343.36 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,755,000 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.88% of TC Energy worth $343,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

