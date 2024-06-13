Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $365.06 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

