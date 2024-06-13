Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $447 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,364,405 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.39% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $446,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

