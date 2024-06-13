Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,742 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Citigroup worth $162,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

