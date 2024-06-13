Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,400 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $198,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

