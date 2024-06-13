Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,409,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,539,000. Birkenstock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 5.01% of Birkenstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIRK stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

